Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.44 percent to Rs 477.25 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 2.10, or 0.44 percent, at Rs 477.25 per kg in a business turnover of 6,589 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.