Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Thursday rose by 0.68 percent to Rs 468.55 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 3.15, or 0.68 percent, at Rs 468.55 per kg in a business turnover of 6,836 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.