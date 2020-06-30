Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.62 per cent to Rs 461.80 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 2.85, or 0.62 per cent, at Rs 461.80 per kg in a business turnover of 5,623 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.