Copper futures rise 0.98% on global cues; spot demand

Copper for delivery in November was trading higher by Rs 4.40, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 453.55 per kg in a business turnover of 2,483 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.Analysts said widening of positions by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas and uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly attributed the rise in copper prices in futures trade.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:03 am