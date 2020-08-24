Copper futures rise 0.65% to Rs 522.15 per kg on low inventory

Copper prices rose to Rs 522.15 per kg on August 24 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Copper prices gained on dwindling stock at LME warehouses, which is at 13-year low, and signs of tightness in the physical market.

“Copper prices witnessed correction on Friday with dollar recovery and BREXIT concerns on stalled talks between the UK and the European Union. The expectations of lower supply estimates from the world's top miners may continue to support copper prices to trade higher in the medium term,” said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

In the futures market, copper for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 523.40 and a low of Rs 518.55 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 441 and a high of Rs 534.40.

Copper delivery for August contract gained Rs 3.35, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 522.15 per kg at 16:04 hours with a business turnover of 3,106 lots. The same for September contract was down Rs 1.35, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 514.20 per kg with a turnover of 3,256 lots.

The value of August and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,273.09 crore and Rs 321.24 crore, respectively.

LME Copper prices are struggling to sustain above the key resistance of $6645 per tonne. For the short term, we expect prices to trade with positive bias MCX, Copper September contract has important resistance at Rs 525-530 and support at Rs 502 for the coming week, said Patel.

At 10:37 (GMT), the red metal price was up 1.06 percent quoting at $6,560.25 per tonne in London.