Copper futures rise 0.54% to Rs 594.05 per kg on lower inventory

Copper prices traded firm at Rs 594.05 per kg on February 3 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal extended gains after a gap down open tracking positive overseas cues.

Copper prices were getting support from falling stocks at LME and ShFE approved warehouses along with signs of tightness in the physical market.

The US dollar traded firm at 91.19, or up 0.18 percent, in the evening session.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “LME Copper is holding well above $7,700 levels from where it has bounced back and is trading near $7,785 level. However, it has a resistance at $7,817-$7,890 levels indicating for sideways momentum in the counter."

"MCX Copper February has halted its downside momentum near Rs 585-588 levels where prices have bounced back and is trading near Rs 594 levels where resistance is at Rs 597-600 levels," Qureshi added.

She advised her clients to sell February Copper at Rs 594-595 with a stop loss of Rs 598 and for a target of Rs 589.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index rose 55.18 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,398.26 at 18:59.

In the futures market, copper for February delivery touched an intra-day high of Rs 596.50 and a low of Rs 587.75 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 585 and a high of Rs 629.75.

Copper delivery for February gained Rs 3.20, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 594.05 per kg at 19:00 hours with a business turnover of 4,081 lots. The same for March contract edged higher Rs 3.15, or 0.53 percent, to Rs 593.30 per kg with a turnover of 428 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,522.91 crore and Rs 45.30 crore, respectively.

Kshtij Purohit, Product Manager Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Lid, said, “MCX Copper February is sustaining above support of Rs 590-588 levels. We expect the market to test the levels of Rs 593-596 on the upside in the upcoming session. The resistance is at Rs 600-605 levels, below which marginal sideways to downtrend may continue."

At 1334 (GMT), the red metal price was up 0.59 percent quoting at $7,798.75 per tonne in London.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.