Copper futures remain up on spot demand, global cues

Copper futures rose by 0.30 percent to quote at Rs 420.50 per kg on Thursday as traders widened their position amid firm spot demand at the domestic market and positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 1.25, or 0.30 per cent, at Rs 420.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,396 lots.

Market analysts said apart from strong demand from consuming industries at the domestic markets, a firm trend in base metals in global markets, supported the upside in copper prices.