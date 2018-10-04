Copper futures marginally up on global cues

Tracking positive global cues, copper prices edged higher by 0.05 per cent in futures trade on Thursday as participants raised bets amid firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November was up by 25 paise, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 464.95 per kg in business turnover of 830 lots.

Analysts said besides firm trend overseas, pick-up in demand in the spot market, mainly led to rise in copper prices at futures trade as participants enlarged their holdings.