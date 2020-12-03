Copper futures hit lifetime high of Rs 593.40 per kg on lower inventory, weak US dollar

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 593.40 and a low of Rs 587.15 per kg on the MCX.

Copper futures traded firm at Rs 592.45 per kg on December 3 after hitting a lifetime high of Rs 593.4 during the day on MCX. They entered into a positive territory tracking weakness in the US dollar after trading flat to negative earlier in the day.

The base metal has gained 37.56 percent year-to-date.

Copper prices were supported by a decline in inventory at LME and SHFE accredited warehouses along with improving demand from China, hopes for coronavirus vaccines and lingering worries over possible supply disruption from Chile due to threat of a strike at Antofagasta Minerals Centinela copper mine.

The US dollar traded lower at 90.81 or down 0.33 percent in the evening session.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “LME Copper is consolidating. After hitting 52-week highs at $7,742.25 levels, it is trading below $7,700 levels where there could be downside pressure up to $7,580-$7,515 levels and on the upside, the momentum will continue up to $7,690-$7,720 levels.”

“MCX Copper December is trading on a positive note after hitting All-time high levels of Rs 591.90 levels. However, it has given some mild correction from that level indicating for sideways momentum in the range of Rs 582-593 levels in coming sessions”, she said.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 49.98 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,409.62 at 18:02.

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 593.40 and a low of Rs 587.15 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 501 and a high of Rs 593.40.

Copper delivery for December gained Rs 1.50, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 591 per kg at 18:06 hours with a business turnover of 7,205 lots. The same for January contract edged higher Rs 1.60, or 0.27 percent to Rs 589.75 per kg with a turnover of 235 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,635.88 crore and Rs 21.50 crore, respectively.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said “MCX Copper December continuing its trend to bull side but maintaining the level of Rs 592 continuously on day four, looking at the intraday charts, it is sustaining near Rs 589-591 levels. If it breaks the level of Rs 592 and sustains over it then may lead to Rs 595-600 on the upside”. He advises its clients to buy on dips for the upcoming session.

At 1241 (GMT), the red metal price was up 0.15 percent quoting at $7,684.50 per tonne in London.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.