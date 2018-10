Copper futures gain 0.53% on positive global cues

Tracking positive global cues, copper prices edged higher by 0.53 per cent to Rs 455.40 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants raised bets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November was up by Rs 2.40, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 455.40 per kg in business turnover of 984 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in February next year traded higher by Rs 2.35, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 462.10 per kg in 102 lots.