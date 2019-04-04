Copper futures gain 0.36% on positive global cues

Copper prices edged higher by 0.36 percent to Rs 448.75 per kg in futures trade on April 4 as participants raised bets, tracking positive global cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April was up by Rs 1.60, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 448.75 per kg with a business turnover of 12,925 lots.

The metal for delivery in June also traded higher by Rs 1.70, or 0.38 percent, at Rs 452.80 per kg in 102 lots.

Analysts said firm trend overseas and pick up in demand in the spot market, mainly led to the rise in copper prices in futures trade.