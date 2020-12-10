Copper futures flat at Rs 594.55 per kg on low inventory

Copper

Copper prices traded steady at Rs 594.55 per kg on December 10 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal recovered from losses earlier in the day and traded flat to positive in the evening session.

Base metals complex remained upbeat on hopes that a US stimulus package may be on the way.

Copper storage level at the London Metal Exchange remains depressed and has sunk further into December. The drop in warehouse levels may indicate supply-side issues as COVID’s impact on the global supply chain continues to cause disruption. Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange are near their lowest since 2014.

The LME copper net speculative long is at 36 percent of open interest, a level not seen since October 2017; according to brokers Marex Spectrum, it is a sign of optimism from funds.

The US dollar trades little changed at 90.99, or down 0.11 percent in the evening session.

Says Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, “MCX Copper took a gap down opening and after that recover all gaps till afternoon session, we are expecting that it will go down from this level to make a new low.”

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was flat at 13,683.26 at 18:53.

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 595.90 and a low of Rs 590.50 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 501 and a high of Rs 597.25.

Copper delivery for December gained Rs 0.10, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 594.75 per kg at 18:54 hours with a business turnover of 6,290 lots. The same for January contract eased Rs 0.10, or 0.02 percent to Rs 594 per kg with a turnover of 377 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,129.86 crore and Rs 15.85 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper is likely to trade with positive bias as long as Rs 591.50 is held as support whereas resistance is at Rs 597-600 area, said Motilal Oswal.

At 1326 (GMT), the red metal price was up 0.71 percent quoting at $7,745.25 per tonne in London.