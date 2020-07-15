Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Wednesday slipped by 45 paise to Rs 501.80 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for July delivery eased by 45 paise, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 501.80 per kg in a business turnover of 6,137 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.