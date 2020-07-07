Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Tuesday slipped by 15 paise to Rs 469.60 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for July delivery eased by 15 paise, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 469.60 per kg in a business turnover of 6,520 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.