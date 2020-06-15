Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Monday slipped by Rs 6.60 to Rs 436.70 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 6.60, or 1.49 per cent, to Rs 436.70 per kg in a business turnover of 4,176 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.