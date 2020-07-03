Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Friday slipped by Rs 3.15 to Rs 461.45 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for July delivery eased by Rs 3.15, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 461.45 per kg in a business turnover of 5,708 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.