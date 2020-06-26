Copper futures fall on weak demand

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in July eased by 35 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 455.10 per kg in a business turnover of 5,305 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Friday slipped by 35 paise to Rs 455.10 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.
On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in July eased by 35 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 455.10 per kg in a business turnover of 5,305 lots.Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 03:35 pm