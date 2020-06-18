Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Thursday slipped by Rs 1.55 to Rs 443.70 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for June delivery eased by Rs 1.55, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 443.70 per kg in a business turnover of 4,601 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.