you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures fall on weak demand

PTI

Copper prices on Wednesday slipped by Rs 2.40 to Rs 440.35 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 2.40, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 440.35 per kg in a business turnover of 4,331 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:55 pm

#Business #Commodities #Copper

