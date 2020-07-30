App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures fall on weak demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for August delivery eased by Rs 2.45, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 507.20 per kg in a business turnover of 3,903 lots.

PTI

Copper prices on Thursday slipped by Rs 2.45 to Rs 507.20 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.
