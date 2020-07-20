Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Monday slipped by 75 paise to Rs 499.55 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for July delivery eased by 75 paise, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 499.55 per kg in a business turnover of 5,452 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.