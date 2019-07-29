Copper futures fall on low demand, profit-booking

Copper futures traded lower by 0.43 per cent at Rs 442.65 per kg on July 29 as speculators offloaded their bets to book profits. Besides, subdued demand at the domestic spot market further pushed down metal prices here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery shed Rs 1.90, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 442.65 per kg in a business turnover of 285 lots.

Similarly, the metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 1.25, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 445.55 per kg in a business turnover of 4,673 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in copper prices to offloading of positions by participants amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.