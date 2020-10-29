172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|copper-futures-fall-marginally-to-rs-527-7kg-on-stronger-dollar-6037091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper futures fall marginally to Rs 527.7/kg on stronger dollar

In the futures market, copper for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 530.90 and a low of Rs 526.25 per kg on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha

Copper prices eased to Rs 527.70 per kg on October 29 as participants increased their short positions. The base metal pared early gains to trade lower, weighed down by firmness in the dollar and increasing concerns about rising coronavirus cases.

Improved demand from China may lend support to prices. However, fresh lockdowns in France and Germany may limit any upside.

The dollar trades firm at 93.92, or up 0.5 percent, in the evening session, its highest level since September 30.

Close

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was down 67.50 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,274.80 at 19:39 hours.

related news

In the futures market, copper for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 530.90 and a low of Rs 526.25 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 493.40 and a high of Rs 541.35.

Copper for November delivery slipped Rs 0.65, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 527.70 per kg at 19:41 hours on a business turnover of 4,883 lots. The same for December delivery fell Rs 0.7, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 527.40 per kg on a turnover of 135 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,233.93 crore and Rs 8.71 crore, respectively.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, sees support for copper at $6,723.69 from where a bounce back can be expected. "A break below this level could see a test of $6,693 levels. Resistance is placed at $6,749-6,777 levels."

"MCX November Copper futures is trading in the Rs 527-531 range, indicating sideways to marginal downside momentum. Support and resistance is seen at Rs 527-523 and Rs 532-534 levels, respectively."

At 14:13 (GMT), the red metal price declined 0.33 percent to $6,726 per tonne in London.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 08:41 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.