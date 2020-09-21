Copper futures fall 0.58% to Rs 533.75 per kg on strong dollar

Copper prices edged lower to Rs 533.75 per kg on September 21 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Base metals held back gains on account of uptick in the dollar.

The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.37 percent to 98.

Base metals gained in two trading sessions of the week on US vaccine hopes and dollar decline while demand growth optimism from China capped downside.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, copper prices continued bullish stance with prices rose to a two-year high on strong demand from China despite the rise in weekly inventories at SHFE and LME. However, copper inventories at LME are still 70 percent down from the May 2020 peak levels. THE CFTC data showed that net long positions at COMEX Copper rose by 7510 lots to 2-year high signalling high investment appetite. LME Copper prices have sustained above the key resistance above $6750 per tonne.

In the futures market, copper for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 539.80 and a low of Rs 532.50 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 486 and a high of Rs 539.80.

Copper delivery for September contract slipped Rs 3.10, or 0.58 percent, to Rs 533.75 per kg at 16:32 hours with a business turnover of 4,380 lots. The same for October contract slide 1.55, or 0.29 percent to Rs 529.30 per kg with a turnover of 1,299 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 1,062.05 crore and Rs 90.16 crore, respectively.

Patel expects copper prices to continue the bullish trend with resistance at $6950/7510 per tonne. At MCX, Copper September contract has important resistance at Rs 540/546 and support at Rs 528 for the coming week.

At 1103 (GMT), the red metal price slipped 0.65 percent quoting at $6,808.25 per tonne in London.