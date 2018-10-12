Copper futures fall 0.42% on subdued spot demand

Copper prices slipped 0.42 per cent Friday after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand at the domestic spot markets.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November eased by Rs 1.95, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 457.30 per kg in a business turnover of 97727 lots.

Analysts said trimming of bets by speculators due to muted demand at the spot markets, led to the fall in copper prices in futures trading here.