App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures fall 0.42% on subdued spot demand

At Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November eased by Rs 1.95, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 457.30 per kg in a business turnover of 97727 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices slipped 0.42 per cent Friday after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand at the domestic spot markets.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November eased by Rs 1.95, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 457.30 per kg in a business turnover of 97727 lots.

Analysts said trimming of bets by speculators due to muted demand at the spot markets, led to the fall in copper prices in futures trading here.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.