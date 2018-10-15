App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 12:05 PM IST

Copper futures edge up on spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November contracts traded higher by Rs 1.15, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 460.70 per kg in a business turnover of 81 lots.

Amid pick up in demand at the domestic spot market, copper prices traded higher by 0.25 per cent to Rs 460.70 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators enlarged their positions.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in February next year contracts edged up by 80 paise, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 467.05 per kg in 76 lots.

Analysts said firm trend in base metals at the physical markets, mainly led to rise in copper prices in futures trade.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 12:04 pm

