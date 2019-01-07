App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures down on profit-booking

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February declined Rs 2.25, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 407.35 per kg, in a business turnover of 2,864 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Copper prices fell 0.55 percent to Rs 407.35 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants cut bets to book profits. Besides, subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market weighed on prices.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders to book profits at existing levels and subdued demand at the domestic physical market weighed on copper futures.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

