Copper futures down 1.44% to Rs 521.90 per kg in evening trade

Copper prices fell to Rs 521.90 per kg on September 8 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. The base metal price traded lower tracking firmness in the dollar index and weakness in European equity indices.

The falling copper stock in LME warehouses and tightness in the physical market may cap the downside limited.

The recent import data suggest China purchased a huge volume of copper in August, with imports not far from July’s record-breaking haul.

In the futures market, copper for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 528.90 and a low of Rs 522.15 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 486 and a high of Rs 531.

Copper delivery for September contract slipped Rs 7.60, or 1.44 percent, to Rs 521.90 per kg at 19:08 hours with a business turnover of 4,834 lots. The same for October contract inched lower 6.70, or 1.27 percent to Rs 518.95 per kg with a turnover of 379 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 1,927.81 crore and Rs 12.92 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper price failed to break the resistance and dragging down, price is expected to trade negatively. Sustaining below Rs 526.20 would drag price lower towards Rs 522-521 levels in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading at 44 indicating bearishness in prices.

At 1341 (GMT), the red metal price slipped 1.85 percent quoting at $6,669.50 per tonne in London.