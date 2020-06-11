App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper futures down 1.14% in evening trade

In the futures market, copper for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 449.20 and a low of Rs 443.55 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices eased to Rs 445.50 per kg on June 11 as participants increased their short positions. The base metal traded lower on profit-booking by traders after bearish growth forecast by US Federal Reserve added to demand concerns and worry about the second wave of coronavirus infection.

LME Copper stock has fallen to its lowest since February 24 at 130,225 tonnes due to robust demand from China and reopening of economies may support the price from fall further.

In the futures market, copper for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 449.20 and a low of Rs 443.55 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 380 and a high of Rs 451.20.

Close

Copper delivery for June contract slipped Rs 5.15, or 1.14 percent, to Rs 445.50 per kg at 17:51 hours with a business turnover of 4,938 lots. The same for July contract edged lower Rs 4.70, or 1.03 percent, to Rs 449.45 per kg with a turnover of 601 lots.

related news

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,192.40 crore and Rs 28.10 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper price is trading under an ascending broadening wedge pattern, price is expected to trade positively. Any breakout above Rs 449 next leg of the rally would push the price higher towards Rs 453-455 level in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

copper_june 11

The price has been trading above 20 and 60 EMA which is a bullish sign and the relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 60 indicating higher momentum.

The broking firm advised its clients to buy June copper at Rs 447with stop loss at Rs 445 and a target of Rs 450.

At 12:38 (GMT), the red metal futures slipped 1.61 percent quoting at $5,807,75 per tonne in London.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Digital payments fall up to 68% in April

Coronavirus pandemic | Digital payments fall up to 68% in April

Coronavirus pandemic: 9-member panel to probe 'under-reporting' of COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus pandemic: 9-member panel to probe 'under-reporting' of COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.