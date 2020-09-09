Copper futures down 0.40% to Rs 521.60 per kg in evening trade

Copper prices fell marginally to Rs 521.60 per kg on September 9 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. The base metal price traded sideways to lower, tracking firmness in the US dollar. However, a rebound in European and US indices limited losses.

Copper prices were getting support from the low inventory at LME and tightness in the physical market.

In the futures market, copper for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 524.70 and a low of Rs 519.60 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 486 and a high of Rs 531.

Copper delivery for September contract slipped Rs 2.10, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 521.60 per kg at 18:09 hours with a business turnover of 4,923 lots. The same for October contract inched lower 1.30, or 0.25 percent to Rs 519 per kg with a turnover of 356 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 1,393.16 crore and Rs 8.29 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper price is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 524 level and intermediate resistance at Rs 522 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 519-517 zone.

At 1245 (GMT), the red metal price fell marginally 0.17 percent quoting at $6,697 per tonne in London.