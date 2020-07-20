Copper futures down 0.31% in evening trade, further downside seen

Copper prices declined to Rs 498.75 per kg on July 20 as participants increased their short position.

Base metals complex traded mixed with most of the metals witnessed selling on Monday. Base metals prices pared gains on demand growth concerns amid a fresh spat between the US and China over the South China Sea and Hong Kong National Security Law.

Copper prices traded under pressure on ease of supply concerns from top mining nations Peru and Chile on mediation with labour unions. Copper inventories at SHFE rose by 16 percent to 158647 tonnes during the week. LME Copper prices have touched strong resistance near $6645 at 76.4 percent retracement levels of previous fall, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

In the futures market, copper for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 500.75 and a low of Rs 498.05 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 412.90 and a high of Rs 509.25.

Copper delivery for July contract slipped Rs 1.55, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 498.75 per kg at 17:45 hours with a business turnover of 5,508 lots. The same for August contract edged lower Rs 1.50, or 0.30 percent, to Rs 493.90 per kg with a turnover of 2,603 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 962.88 crore and Rs 93.65 crore, respectively.

Patel expects copper prices to witness some correction with support at $6240 per tonne. MCX Copper July futures have near term resistance at Rs 510 per kg with support at Rs 490 per kg for the short term.

At 12:17 (GMT), the red metal futures slipped 0.23 percent quoting at $6,426.25 per tonne in London.