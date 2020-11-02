Copper futures down 0.25% to Rs 525.10 per kg on weak global cues

Copper prices fell marginally to Rs 525.10 per kg on November 2 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. The red metal traded lower as markets await the outcome of US Presidential Elections.

Base metals started the weak on a weaker note, with the next few days likely to bring in heightened volatility for many assets classes.

The US dollar trades steady at 94.08, or up 0.04 percent, in the evening session.

“Base metals prices traded mixed with most of the metals kept steady trading range on stronger dollar and demand worries after the lockdown in Europe. Base metals held some grounds after China Caixin Manufacturing PMI came at 53.6 against a forecast of 52.9. Copper prices may trade under pressure following weak global equity indices and demand growth concerns,” Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said.

Patel expects base metals to trade under pressure on weak global cues and stronger dollar with MCX Copper support at Rs 520 and resistance at Rs 528.

“LME Copper opened on a negative note at $6,696.25 levels, made a high of $6,740.50 and made a low of $6672.25. Price currently trading at $6,719.50 level. Copper is holding above 50-DMA at $6,699 levels below which can see a sharp fall $6,655-6,637 levels. Resistance is at $6,750 levels,” Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was down 16.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,290.71 at 18:23.

In the futures market, copper for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 526.75 and a low of Rs 523.20 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 493.40 and a high of Rs 541.35.

Copper delivery for November slipped Rs 1.30, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 525.10 per kg at 18:23 hours with a business turnover of 5,038 lots. The same for December contract gained Rs 0.20, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 526 per kg with a turnover of 273 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 986.91 crore and Rs 33.08 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper November is struggling near 21 as well as 50 Daily Moving Average where below Rs 523 could see further downside fall up to Rs 519-516 levels. However bounced back above Rs 528 can see a bullish momentum revive up to Rs 531-533 levels, said Qureshi.

At 1255 (GMT), the red metal price rose 0.30 percent quoting at $6,732.25 per tonne in London.