Copper Futures Decline Nearly 1% To Rs 590.90 Per Kg On Firm Dollar And Weak Global Cues

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 594.50 and a low of Rs 589.70 per kg on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / Dec 7, 2020 / 07:11 PM IST
At 1245 (GMT), the red metal price was down 1.02 percent quoting at $7,677.25 per tonne in London.

At 1245 (GMT), the red metal price was down 1.02 percent quoting at $7,677.25 per tonne in London.

Copper prices traded weak at Rs 590.90 per kg on December 4 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal traded in the red throughout the day tracking firm US dollar.

Commodities have been rallying for last few days on the back of vaccine optimism, weaker dollar and expectations of US stimulus measures. The sharp gains made it vulnerable to profit taking and that is what we are seeing on December 7.

Copper prices traded under pressure as inventories at SHFE reported the first weekly increase since October.

COMEX copper speculators raised their net long positions by 5,728 contracts to 85,740 in the week to December 1, according to US CFTC.

The US dollar trades higher at 91.00, or up 0.34 percent, in the evening session.

“LME Copper has given some correction after hitting 52wks high at $7,799 levels where above $7,700 levels could continue its upside momentum up to $7,780-$7,815 levels. Price below $7,700 can drift to $7,640-$7,590 levels," Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

“MCX Copper December is trading on a negative note after hitting All-time high levels of Rs 597.25 levels. In addition, it is sustaining below Rs 595 level indicating for sideways momentum in the range of Rs 589-596 levels in coming sessions," said Qureshi.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was down 46.66 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,393.58 at 18:11.

In the futures market, copper for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 594.50 and a low of Rs 589.70 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 501 and a high of Rs 597.25.

Copper delivery for December slipped Rs 5.70, or 0.96 percent, to Rs 590.90 per kg at 18:12 hours with a business turnover of 5,995 lots. The same for January contract eased Rs 5, or 0.84 percent, to Rs 590.60 per kg with a turnover of 321 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,087.81 crore and Rs 23.66 crore, respectively.

“MCX Copper December changed its trend to bull to bear, as it's open slightly gap down opening and moved to the downside after that. Copper breaks the support of Rs 592.50 and made a new low of the day, indicating more bearishness from here,” Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

At 1245 (GMT), the red metal price was down 1.02 percent quoting at $7,677.25 per tonne in London.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Copper
first published: Dec 7, 2020 07:11 pm

