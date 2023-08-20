Commodity markets | Spotlight to be on flash manufacturing PMI figures, Jackson Hole Economic Symposium next week

Spotlight will be on Jackson Hole Economic Symposium next week

By Ravindra V Rao, CMT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

The market sentiment remained negative due to concerns about the possibility of more tightening by the Federal Reserve and signs of weakness in the Chinese economy.

A more cautious Federal Reserve combined with a noticeable slowdown in China's economy is not good news for risky investments. The minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in July showed that officials are worried about inflation and might need to tighten policies further. Positive economic data supported the idea that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates elevated for a longer time.

The US dollar gained support as Fitch Ratings warned of a potential downgrade for major US lenders. Fitch Ratings is also reconsidering China's A+ sovereign credit score, which has been in place since 2007. This, along with a rise in US 10-year treasury yields to 4.3256 percent, close to their highest since 2007, pulled COMEX Gold to the lowest since early June.

Investment demand for gold also dropped as SPDR Gold holdings fell below 900 tonnes for the first time since January 2020. In terms of price movement, COMEX Gold is currently trading in proximity to the 200-day moving average (DMA) support of around $1,908 per troy ounce. If this support level at the 200-DMA (days moving average) remains intact, there could be a possibility of some short covering in the market.

Crude oil ended its seven-week winning streak, and base metals extended losses for the second week. This is due to a worsening property market and weak consumer spending in China, along with a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook, affecting demand. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China's efforts to support the domestic currency helped metals bounce back from multi-month lows.

NYMEX Crude oil encountered strong resistance around $85 per barrel and experienced a correction down to the support level of $79 per barrel. If the support at $79 per barrel holds, the bullish momentum might prevail. However, in the scenario where the support at $79 per barrel is breached, the price could potentially decline further, reaching as low as $77 per barrel.

China's attempts to stimulate the economy have not been very effective so far due to a lack of specific details about their plans. Even though leaders have pledged to boost domestic consumption and support the private sector to increase economic confidence, the lack of clear actions is causing uncertainty. Traders are now looking for a potential rate cut in China's loan prime rate after a surprising reduction in the interest rate for one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans from 2.65 percent to 2.50 percent, the second rate cut in three months, aimed at helping economic recovery.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the spotlight will be on flash manufacturing PMI figures from Western economies and the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Jackson Hole Symposium, a significant annual event organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, brings together central bank leaders from around the world to discuss global economic matters.

Comments made by these central bank leaders can wield a notable impact on global markets. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to address the economic outlook on August 25th. Market participants will keenly observe this speech to discern the monetary policy outlook, particularly in light of the US economic resilience and the prevailing disinflationary trend.

