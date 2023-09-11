Commodity Market: Dollar remains strong, key US data in focus

Strength in the US dollar, which reached a six-month high, weighed on the oil market

Crude oil prices saw a 2 percent increase driven by lower supplies from key players such as the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia, as reported by both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). However, strength in the US dollar, which reached a six-month high, weighed on the oil market.

The dollar Index marked its eighth consecutive week of gains. The CME FedWatch Tool indicated a 93 percent probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September, with a 43 percent chance of one more rate hike in 2023.

In contrast, gold prices ended the week on a downtrend, falling by 1.2 percent. Iron ore prices also slipped by 2 percent as China increased regulatory oversight on price movements. Notably, China's iron ore imports surged by 13.8 percent in August month-on-month.

Investors will now closely be monitoring upcoming data releases, including US inflation, retail sales, trade data and industrial production figures. The European Central Bank's interest rate decision, UK trade data, industrial production, and earnings reports, as well as China's industrial production, retail sales, loan growth, and India's inflation rates and industrial output, will provide investors with insights into the global economic landscape in the upcoming week.