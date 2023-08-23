Commodity Market: Crude prices extend decline; gold rebounds from 5-month low

Crude oil prices extend decline, WTI slips below $80/barrel

Prices of crude oil continued their downward trajectory with WTI slipping below the $80-per-barrel mark on the back of weak demand from China and concerning economic data. The fall in prices comes despite output cuts by major oil-producing nations, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, as demand remains persistently weak, keeping oil prices under pressure.

China's total debt, including that held by various levels of government and state-owned companies, reportedly climbed to nearly 300 percent of China's GDP as of 2022, surpassing US levels and up from less than 200 percent in 2012, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

Furthermore, the possibility of further interest rate hikes in the US to contain inflation could further dampen oil demand. There have also been talks about resuming the flow of 4,50,000 barrels per day through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, which could potentially impact global oil supply dynamics.

Meanwhile, gold prices rebounded from a five-month low as decline of the US dollar from its two-month high supported gold's resurgence. However, gold is still trading below its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, suggesting that it may not have fully escaped its bearish trend.

US treasury yields surged ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting from August 24 to August 26, reflecting investors' anticipation of potential policy changes. This meeting, which gathers central bankers and policymakers, could provide insights into the future direction of the US monetary policy.

Separately, base metals have shown strength on dollar weakness. China's decision to permit 12 provinces to issue 1.5 trillion yuan in special financing bonds has fuelled optimism about increased infrastructure spending, boosting the demand for base metals. In China, prices of steel rebar and iron ore touched three-week highs, reflecting the positive sentiment in the base metals sector.

Investors are closely monitoring commodity markets for further insights into the global economic landscape.