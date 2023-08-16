Commodity Market: Crude oil prices decline 2%, gold at five-month low

Market remains cautiously optimistic on crude oil prices as supply concerns persist

The commodity markets witnessed a series of contrasting movements over the past week, influenced by a range of factors including release of economic data, geopolitical developments and currency fluctuations.

Crude oil prices declined nearly 2 percent overnight, while prices have surged by 20 percent over the last 7 weeks. The market remains cautiously optimistic as supply concerns persist amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Crude prices are also expected to remain elevated amid supply cuts announced by oil producing nations, according to analysts.

China, a key player in the global economy, showcased some signs of weakness. The country's retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers came in below expectations, prompting the country's central bank to take action. The bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

Separately, coal futures marked a notable uptrend and traded at a three-month high. This follows a significant 67 percent year-on-year increase in China's coal imports for July, contributing to an yearly growth of 86 percent. However, environmental concerns continued to linger.

Meanwhile, silver prices dipped to a one-month low influenced by a robust dollar and high US treasury yields. Gold prices touched a five-month low despite better-than-expected US retail sales data. The Commerce Department report showed retail sales grew 0.7 percent in July against expectations of a 0.4 percent rise.

As global economic indicators continue to ebb and flow, the commodity market remains in a state of flux. Market participants are closely monitoring developments, both domestic and international, to gauge the trajectory of these commodities in the coming weeks.