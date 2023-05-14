Commodity investors await FOMC deliberations, Powell on policy guidance

US CPI cooled to 4.9 percent, smallest YoY increase in two years, leading to bets of a rate hike pause

After initial optimism followed a rebound in US stocks on May 5 on the back of upbeat results from tech giant Apple and strong jobs report, persistent macro-economic challenges led to a pullback in most risky assets, said Ravindra Rao, VP- head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

Softer-than-expected economic data from the US and China along with lingering US banking sector woes weighed on risk sentiments this week. Dollar benefitted from safe-haven buying amid US debt ceiling standoff and is set for the biggest weekly gain since February.

Besides, the greenback recovered from lower levels as tighter credit conditions for US business and households at the start of the year was likely due to the impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes rather than severe banking sector stress as per a loans survey. The proportion of US banks tightening terms on commercial and industrial loans for medium and large businesses rose to 46 percent, up from 44.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Weaker-than-expected inflation and jobs data showed that Federal Reserve’s policy-tightening campaign is finally having the desired impact though current numbers are still far off Fed’s comfort zone. US CPI inflation cooled to 4.9 percent, smallest YoY increase in two years, leading to bets of a rate hike pause though core inflation remained sticky at 5.5 percent, while jobless claims jumped to 264,000, highest since October 2021.

COMEX Gold which was largely hovering above $2040 per troy ounce this week, retreated sharply to $2005 per troy ounce amid recovery in the dollar and hawkish commentary from some Fed officials despite cooler inflation data.

While gold losses so far were capped below 1 percent, Silver has seen a whopping 7 percent decline in line with drop in industrial metals. On the price action front we maintain that the triple top in COMEX Gold near $2090 per troy ounce needs to be taken out on a closing basis if the bulls have to take the prices higher. Support remains at $1974 per troy ounce.

Crude oil losses were limited as well owing to supply disruption concerns amid Canada wildfires, no restart of exports through Ceyhan port yet amid a dispute over payments and bets that OPEC+ may continue to tighten supply later this year.

On the other hand, base metals tumbled sharply with declines of 4 to 8 percent as China’s Consumer inflation slipped close to zero in April and producer prices fell deeper into deflation, along with weaker trade data reflecting muted domestic demand and led to concerns regarding the pace of Chinese economic rebound. NYMEX Crude oil has registered an identical bottom near $64 per barrel. Until that holds a rebound till $75.80 per barrel can’t be ruled out.

Uncertainty regarding the US debt ceiling lingers since meeting between the President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been postponed until next week. US government faces a potential default as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t address the debt limit, signs of which are currently scarce.

Next week, investors would cautiously await speeches by several FOMC speakers and Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on policy outlook especially since both ECB and BoE have signaled towards more rate hikes.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.