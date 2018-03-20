Commodity Corner: Sumeet Bagadia's top commodity trade recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking discusses with Manisha Gupta the current trend in commodities markets especially sugar as the export duty of 20 percent is scrapped and that has had its impact on the sugar prices and the sugar stocks as well.

Talking about sugar prices and stocks he said, “As far as sugar is concerned there is a possibility that we might see some bounce back on this news. Most of the sugar stocks are giving good bounce from lower levels like Balrampur Chini or Dwarikesh Sugar , but I think on higher side we will again face some pressure in stocks.