App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Mar 20, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Commodity Corner: Sumeet Bagadia's top commodity trade recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking discusses with Manisha Gupta the current trend in commodities markets especially sugar as the export duty of 20 percent is scrapped and that has had its impact on the sugar prices and the sugar stocks as well.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking discusses with Manisha Gupta the current trend in commodities markets especially sugar as the export duty of 20 percent is scrapped and that has had its impact on the sugar prices and the sugar stocks as well.

Talking about sugar prices and stocks he said, “As far as sugar is concerned there is a possibility that we might see some bounce back on this news. Most of the sugar stocks are giving good bounce from lower levels like Balrampur Chini or Dwarikesh Sugar, but I think on higher side we will again face some pressure in stocks.

tags #Commodities

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC