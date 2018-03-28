App
Mar 28, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Commodity Corner: Agri ministry in discussion for doubling farmers income

Watch CNBC TV-18's Manisha Gupta giving details on the agri ministry in discussion with other ministries about increasing or doubling farmers income.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Watch CNBC TV-18's  Manisha Gupta giving details on the agri ministry in discussion with other ministries about increasing or doubling farmers income.

The expectation was that it would be rolled out by the next kharif season. But what we are giving to understand is that the agri ministry is in discussion with other ministers and final reforms may be finalised and rolled out in next 2-3 weeks.

