GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
commodities
Commodity Chat With Manisha Gupta | High sugar price and its impact on consumers and market
Moneycontrol Video
Jun 07, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
White sugar futures are at a five- and-half-year high. Sugar prices are as high as $597 a ton. Manisha Gupta gets us the details and tells us why the prices are rising.
Moneycontrol Video
TAGS:
#Commodities
#Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta
#sugar
#video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 03:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.