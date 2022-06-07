 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Commodity Chat With Manisha Gupta | High sugar price and its impact on consumers and market

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 07, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

White sugar futures are at a five- and-half-year high. Sugar prices are as high as $597 a ton. Manisha Gupta gets us the details and tells us why the prices are rising.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #Commodities #Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta #sugar #video
first published: Jun 7, 2022 03:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.