 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Commodities Chat with Manisha Gupta | Consumer and market impact from three-month high crude prices

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 06, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Crude oil prices at 3-month high as Saudi Arab raises July sale price for Asia and Northwest Europe. Manisha Gupta decodes impact on consumers and market.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #Commodities #Commodities Live With Manisha Gupta #crude #stock market #video
first published: Jun 6, 2022 01:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.