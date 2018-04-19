Commodities@Moneycontrol: Metals stage a strong comeback amid global cues

Commodities expert Manisha Gupta decodes the sector and brings to you her insights on how to tread the rising metal wave.
Manisha Gupta
Commodities as a sector witnesses follow through buying. The sector is staging a comeback after struggling until last year. April has started with very strong gains with metals riding high on global cues lead by US imposing sanctions on Russia.