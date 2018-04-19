App
Apr 19, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commodities@Moneycontrol: Metals stage a strong comeback amid global cues

Commodities expert Manisha Gupta decodes the sector and brings to you her insights on how to tread the rising metal wave.

Manisha Gupta

Commodities as a sector witnesses follow through buying. The sector is staging a comeback after struggling until last year. April has started with very strong gains with metals riding high on global cues lead by US imposing sanctions on Russia.

Commodities expert Manisha Gupta decodes the sector and brings to you her insights on how to tread the rising metal wave.

tags #Business #Commodities #metals

