Mar 28, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market awaits clarity on Minimum Support Price

In the latest Budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley pegged the MSP for crops at 1.5 times cost

Manisha Gupta

In terms of agricultural commodities, all eyes are now on government for MSP. The latest Budget focused on reviving the agriculture sector, and a key announcement from finance minister Arun Jaitley pegged the minimum support price (MSP) for crops at 1.5 times cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’ address raised the MSP issue.

The roll out of MSP is expected soon.

Watch the accompanying for more details...

tags #agri commodities #Business #Economy

