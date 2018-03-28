Market awaits clarity on Minimum Support Price

In the latest Budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley pegged the MSP for crops at 1.5 times cost
Manisha Gupta
In terms of agricultural commodities, all eyes are now on government for MSP. The latest Budget focused on reviving the agriculture sector, and a key announcement from finance minister Arun Jaitley pegged the minimum support price (MSP) for crops at 1.5 times cost.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest ‘Mann ki Baat’ address raised the MSP issue.
The roll out of MSP is expected soon.
