Commodities come off highs, but stay on the higher side of range

On March 7, Brent crude oil hit a 14-year high at over $139 a barrel. (Representative Image)

Crude oil, aluminium, copper, zinc, coal, gas and wheat were some of the commodities simmering until last week with traders fearing supply disruptions because of the Russia-Ukraine war. The prices have begun cooling off from their March 14 highs but stayed on the higher side.

While there are intensifying diplomatic efforts made to end the Ukraine crisis, investors are also focused on the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting beginning tomorrow. The American central bank is expected to start raising interest rates at the end of the meeting on the back of inflation running hot.

Since February 24, when Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, oil market have been the most volatile in two years. Brent was last quoted $3.12 lower at $109.55, while US crude fell $3.19 to $106.14.

Bent hit a 14-year high at over $139 a barrel on March 7. This level was last seen in 2008. Russia, which supplies a third of Europe's gas and 7 percent of global oil. Oil from the world's second-largest crude exporter is being shunned over its invasion of Ukraine, and many are uncertain where replacement supply will come from.

Comments from United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials sent conflicting signals, adding to the volatility. While the UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other producers in the OPEC+ alliance are struggling to meet output targets because of infrastructure underinvestment in recent years.

Also, the benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.5 percent to $3,465.5 a tonne. Aluminium hit an all-time high of $4,073.50 last week due to worries about the impact of the Ukraine crisis. Russia accounts for about 6 percent of the global supply of lightweight metal.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $10,060 a tonne. The copper price hit an all-time high on March 3 as traders looked to stock up over fears of further supply-chain disruption. On March 3, copper prices rallied with May futures jumping to a high of $10,545 tonne in New York.

The current price of zinc is at $3,840. The metal jumped to a record $4,896 a tonne on March 8. Coal is currently at a price of $370, down from the recent record high of $440 on March 2.

The price of natural gas in Europe hit an all-time high on March 7, briefly touching €345 per megawatt-hour, but it has retreated now to €135 per megawatt-hour.

The current price of wheat is $10.7 a bushel. Last week, the US wheat futures gained 7.2 percent to $11.16 a bushel. Russia's invasion of Ukraine had fanned fears over supply disruptions from the Black Sea region, which accounts for 30 percent of global wheat exports. That had sent global wheat prices to a 14-year high last week. Russia accounts for about 3.5 percent of copper supplies.