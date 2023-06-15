Coal stock grows 44% to over 110 MT: Coal Ministry

The coal stock at pitheads of Coal India Limited (CIL) as on June 13 stood at 59.73 MT, indicating a growth rate of 25.77 percent compared to 47.49 MT last year.

The overall coal stock in the country increased 44 percent year-on-year to 110.58 million tonne (MT) on June 13, according to the Ministry of Coal.

In a statement, the ministry said the higher coal stock position indicates the commitment to maintaining an ample supply of the dry fuel -- a key ingredient required for electricity generation.

"The overall coal stock position at mines, TPPs (thermal power plants) and transit as on June 13, 2023, reached 110.58 MT, indicating a substantial increase of 44.22 per cent as compared to the stock of 76.67 MT on the same day last year," it said.

The ministry is focused on ensuring the energy security of the nation. It is actively working towards enhancing coal production and supply-efficient transportation of coal to all the stakeholders.

The coal stock at pitheads of Coal India Limited (CIL) as on June 13 stood at 59.73 MT, indicating a growth rate of 25.77 percent compared to 47.49 MT last year. This upward trend highlights effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency.

The coal dispatch to the power sector was 164.84 MT on June 13, registering a notable growth rate of 5.11 percent compared to 156.83 MT a year ago.

The coal stock at TPPs (DCB) as on June 13, 2023, is 34.55 MT as compared to last year to date which was 22.57 MT, indicating a significant growth of about 53.1 per cent.

Overall, cumulative coal production for FY 2023-24 has witnessed remarkable growth, with a production of 182.06 MT as on June 13, 2023, representing an impressive growth rate of 8.26 per cent compared to the previous year's production of 168.17 MT.

"Furthermore, the overall coal dispatch has seen a substantial increase, reaching 196.87 MT on June 13, 2023, for FY 2023-24. This represents a commendable growth rate of 7.71 per cent compared to the previous year's dispatch of 182.78 MT.

"(The) Coal Ministry is fully committed to driving sustainable growth in the coal sector through strategic planning and effective implementation and to enhancing domestic coal production capabilities supporting the power sectors in meeting the rising energy demands," it said.