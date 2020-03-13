App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal stock at power plants rises to highest-ever level: CIL

It is "sufficient" for running the power plants for 23 days, a day more than the 22-day fuel stock mandate of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The coal stock at thermal power plants in the country has risen to its highest-ever level at 39.48 million tonnes, an official of Coal India Ltd (CIL) said on March 13.

It is "sufficient" for running the power plants for 23 days, a day more than the 22-day fuel stock mandate of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the official said.

"Coal stock at thermal power plants in the country has risen to the highest ever inventory of 39.48 million tonnes on March 11, sufficient for 23 days," he said.

Close

The stock is expected to further increase during the remaining days of the current fiscal, the official said.

"The previous high at CEA monitored power plants was 39.14 million tonnes around four years ago," he said.

The average daily coal consumption then was 1.48 million tonnes, which is currently at around 1.76 million tonnes.

The miner supplies coal to 125 thermal power plants, out of 134 monitored by CEA.

"With coal stocks comfortably placed there should not be any shortage in the ensuing summer months," the official said.

The fuel stock at the pitheads of coal India mines mounted to 51 million tonnes on March 11, he added.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #Central Electricity Authority #coal #Coal India #Commodities #India

