English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Turkish Ambassador Addresses Press Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Coal import cannot be zero, its blending with domestic dry fuel helped plants maintain stock: Power Minister

    R K Singh stated that with the rise in electricity demand, the increase in supply of coal to power plants is not commensurate with the domestic coal requirement.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    If the imports for blending had not been made, coal stocks at thermal power plants would have been reduced to zero in September 2022, RK Singh pointed out. (File image)

    If the imports for blending had not been made, coal stocks at thermal power plants would have been reduced to zero in September 2022, RK Singh pointed out. (File image)

    Coal imports cannot be reduced to zero as several thermal power projects in India are designed to utilise the imported dry fuel for its high calorific value and blending it with domestic coal is also needed to maintain fuel stocks, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

    "The power plants designed for utilizing high Gross Calorific Value (GCV) non-coking coal, and cement, sponge iron, aluminum customers are utilizing high-ranked low ash coal. The coal requirement for such category of consumers cannot be substituted by domestic coal. Thus, import of coal cannot be reduced to zero," Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

    Singh said thermal power plants have been importing coal for blending since 2009.

    During 2022-23 (till January 2023), Coal India Ltd despatched 485.99 million tonne (provisional) coal to the power sector as compared to 440.05 MT during the same period a year ago, registering a growth of about 10 per cent.