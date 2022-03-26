Coal Crisis | Domestic coal supply to be made proportional to coal received from CIL, SCCL: Power Ministry

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Amid the concerns of coal scarcity and high power requirement in the country, the Ministry of Power on March 26 released a circular to ensure adequate coal supply and coal stocks based on the domestic coal received from Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive coal mines.

According to the Ministry circular, domestic coal supply will be made proportional to the coal received from CIL or SCCL for all the Gencos and more coal other than on a proportionate basis to make up any shortfall will not be provided.

Directing the actions in order to enhance the supply of domestic coal, the Ministry circular noted that the production in captive coal mines allotted to power plants may be maximised to the limit permitted by the government.

The Ministry further ordered the Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA) to monitor the unloading time of coal from railway rakes at power plants.

"It has been decided that lesser number of rakes would be made available to such power plants where there is slackness in prompt unloading of coal from rakes," the circular says.

Apart from this, to solve the issues related to the overdue of coal companies running in several hundred crores of rupees, the Ministry stressed that the necessity of the bills of coal companies are paid in due time so that coal supplies to such generating companies is not affected on this account.

Among others, the Ministry also noted the issue of the non-operation of certain Imported Coal Based (ICB) plants in States, which had put more pressure on domestic coal demand leading to low coal stocks for domestic coal based (DCB) plants.

The government clearly mentioned that the procurers are bound to pay the bills timely as per Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), while the Gencos -- sellers -- are bound to maintain adequate fuel stocks and offer availability.

In case of non-maintenance of rules, the government said, "Such a conduct on the part of the seller should be immediately responded to by the procurer sternly by using all possible contractual and other available legal interventions at the level of State Government."

With changes in Indonesian Regulations and an increase in international coal prices, some of the imported coal-based power plants are facing issues in the PPA. The government had advised that States can ensure implementation of PPA with ICB plants with necessary contractual interventions.

Meanwhile, to promote the use of renewable energy and thereby bring down the dependence of coal for power generation in existing power plants, the Ministry has come up with initiatives. Here are some of them:

a) Irrigation: Extension of financial assistance to States for separation of agriculture feeders. Also, States have been advised to take up solarisation of such feeders under KUSUM.

b) Centre issued guidelines for co-firing of biomass pellets in coal-based power plants upto the extent of 5 to 7 percent.

c) Formulated a scheme for bundling of renewable energy-based electricity with the coal-based generation by generating companies under the existing PPAs.

With these measures, the government is aiming to reduce dependence on coal and promote cheaper electricity. Central sector generating companies NTPC and DVC have been directed to implement this scheme on a priority basis.

Earlier on December 7, 2021, the Ministry of Power had issued advisories to domestic coal-based power plants to import coal to meet their requirements by blending with imported coal to the extent of 4 percent by State Gencos & Independent Power Producers (IPPs). These measures were taken to address the issues of any shortfall of coal availability in the country.