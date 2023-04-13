 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal availability stable, say sponge iron manufacturers

Amritha Pillay
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Indeed, a correction in seaborne metallurgical  coal prices will help Indian steel mills, as they import 70 percent of their total requirement, according to analysts.

Representative image

Coal supply for the sponge iron industry remains stable through a combination of domestic and imported sources, representatives from the sponge iron industry said. State miner Coal India in a recent round auctioned 11 million tonnes of coal, which is expected to ease supply pressures.

A year ago, sponge iron manufacturers struggled to keep capacities running due to a coal shortage in the country. Moneycontrol spoke to sponge iron manufacturers and industry representatives, most of whom reported that coal supply remains at manageable levels so far — either through captive, domestic, or imported routes. Sponge iron is a feedstock used in the steel-making process and coal is a key raw-material in sponge-iron making.

A recent round of e-auctions by Coal India for the supply of coal is expected to further help meet requirements.

“Coal India opened the e-auction route under this category after a gap,’’ said Deependra Kashiva, Executive Director, Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association (SIMA). "Over the last two months, Coal India has auctioned more than 11 million tonnes of coal under the non-regulated sector linkage category for the sponge iron sub-sector. This will help meet a fifth of the industry’s coal requirements," said Kashiva. He added that though the supply for the industry remains stable, one will need to watch out for the coal situation in May.